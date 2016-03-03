District Salon – Surry Hills352 Bourke Street, Sydney
The team at District Salon are highly trained and dedicated to giving their clients the best results and highest quality service. With a range of services available from personalised
Find Out More...
Edwards & Co – Surry Hills1/99-103 Kippax Street, Sydney
Edwards & Co offer a range or services from hair and nails to non-invasive skin care and facial treatments, whilst delivering a luxurious and personalised service using high quality beauty products.
Find Out More...
Dr Freckle & Mr Hide Cosmetic Tatooing & Makeup – Sydney CBD128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney
Dr Freckle & Mr Hide was created by Gordana, a professional makeup artist, hairstylist & cosmetic tattooist with decades of industry experience behind her.
Find Out More...
Audrey & Him Hair Salon – Newtown281 Australia Street, Sydney
Audrey & Him Hair has been established since 2001 and is tucked away from the main strip on Australia Street in Newtown which shares the beautiful cul-de-sac with other amazing icons.
Find Out More...
Jay Jay Rauwenhoff Hair & Makeup – Sydney CBD128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney
Jay Jay Rauwenhoff Hair & Makeup is an internationally trained wedding hair and makeup artist based in Sydney. With over 20 years experience in the industry the team here have a global reputation as inspiring educators
Find Out More...
Franck Provost Paris Salon – Paddington110C Boundary Street, Sydney
Franck Provost Paris has a 40-year heritage of bringing glamorous Parisienne style and accessible luxury to women all around the world with their renowned five-star salon experience.
Find Out More...
Muse Hair Salon – Surry Hills429 Crown Street, Sydney
Muse Hair Salon is a multi-award winning business that’s regarded as one of Australia’s most creative and progressive hair institutions. Having opened its doors in the mid 90's, it didn't take long for the team to hit
Find Out More...
MD Cosmedical Solutions – Sydney CBD128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney
MD Cosmedical Solutions Clinic is one of the most prestigious and professional cosmetic surgery and laser clinics worldwide offering a comprehensive range of the latest, most advanced, highly sophisticated,
Find Out More...
Barney Martin Hair Salon – Surry Hills399 Riley Street, Sydney
Barney Martin Hair Salon is internationally known and has a reputation for producing beautiful hair and individual styles. Located in a leafy tree lined street in Surry Hills,
Find Out More...
Gorgeous Salon – Leichhardt328 Norton Street, Sydney
Gorgeous Salon opened in 2004, is spread over 2 floors, and prides itself on offering polished, personable and high quality services.
Find Out More...