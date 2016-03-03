Worst ever

Absolutely the worst experience I've ever had at a hair salon. I have dark ashy blonde hair and came in to get some highlights to make it a little bit lighter and natural looking. The hairdresser made my hair bright orange and when I was unhappy she said that we could fix it with some toner which I know to be wrong but let her do it anyway. After the ends of my hair was purple/grey and the rest still orange. I let a different colorist try and fix it a week later and it got a little better, less orange more yellow. My hair was in horrible condition, I couldn't even brush it. Everyone was very rude to me throughout this whole experience and I would not recommend anyone to go to Edwards & co.