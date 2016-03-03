Blog
District Salon – Surry Hills

352 Bourke Street, Sydney

The team at District Salon are highly trained and dedicated to giving their clients the best results and highest quality service. With a range of services available from personalised  

District Salon - Surry Hills
Average rating:  
 1 reviews
by Sue on District Salon - Surry Hills
Looking & Feeling Great

District Salon has been my home for hair for over a year now. I found them through a friend, and just love the results they get from my hard to deal with hair. I can highly recommend them to anyone looking for a new stylist in Sydney. They are great.

Edwards & Co – Surry Hills
1/99-103 Kippax Street, Sydney

Edwards & Co offer a range or services from hair and nails to non-invasive skin care and facial treatments, whilst delivering a luxurious and personalised service using high quality beauty products.  

Edwards & Co - Sydney
Average rating:  
 1 reviews
by Sophie on Edwards & Co - Sydney
Worst ever

Absolutely the worst experience I've ever had at a hair salon. I have dark ashy blonde hair and came in to get some highlights to make it a little bit lighter and natural looking. The hairdresser made my hair bright orange and when I was unhappy she said that we could fix it with some toner which I know to be wrong but let her do it anyway. After the ends of my hair was purple/grey and the rest still orange. I let a different colorist try and fix it a week later and it got a little better, less orange more yellow. My hair was in horrible condition, I couldn't even brush it. Everyone was very rude to me throughout this whole experience and I would not recommend anyone to go to Edwards & co.

Dr Freckle & Mr Hide Cosmetic Tatooing & Makeup – Sydney CBD
128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney

Dr Freckle & Mr Hide was created by Gordana, a professional makeup artist, hairstylist & cosmetic tattooist with decades of industry experience behind her.  

Dr Freckle & Mr Hide Hair & Makeup - Sydney CBD
Average rating:  
 2 reviews
by Amali Yatim on Dr Freckle & Mr Hide Hair & Makeup - Sydney CBD
Dr Freckle and Mr Hide

Gordana is a professional highly recommended tattooist. She has decades of experience experience and is in the know with the latest trends in makeup and tattooing. She does feathering using the latest techniques and is honest about what suits a person and what doesn't. I highly recommend Gordana.

by Hayley Gabriel on Dr Freckle & Mr Hide Hair & Makeup - Sydney CBD
Love Love Love

Gordana is a highly respected colleague in the cosmetic tattooing industry! You will not be disappointed - you will leave with impeccable brows and wish she was your best friend because she's so fun to be around!

Audrey & Him Hair Salon – Newtown
281 Australia Street, Sydney

Audrey & Him Hair has been established since 2001 and is tucked away from the main strip on Australia Street in Newtown which shares the beautiful cul-de-sac with other amazing icons.  

Audrey & Him Hair Salon - Newtown
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Jay Jay Rauwenhoff Hair & Makeup – Sydney CBD
128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney

Jay Jay Rauwenhoff Hair & Makeup is an internationally trained wedding hair and makeup artist based in Sydney. With over 20 years experience in the industry the team here have a global reputation as inspiring educators  

Jay Jay Rauwenhoff Hair & Makeup - Sydney CBD
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Franck Provost Paris Salon – Paddington
110C Boundary Street, Sydney

Franck Provost Paris has a 40-year heritage of bringing glamorous Parisienne style and accessible luxury to women all around the world with their renowned five-star salon experience.  

Franck Provost Paris - Paddington
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Muse Hair Salon – Surry Hills
429 Crown Street, Sydney

Muse Hair Salon is a multi-award winning business that’s regarded as one of Australia’s most creative and progressive hair institutions. Having opened its doors in the mid 90's, it didn't take long for the team to hit  

Muse Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Average rating:  
 4 reviews
by Amanda B on Muse Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Hair gurus!

Been going to Muse Hair for years. Best salon in Sydney. Professional and friendly service all the time, always know what to do with colour and cut. Highlight is the head massage and walking out with a fresh new look!

by Rachel Smeaton on Muse Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Great salon

Love this salon. I have had my hair cut and coloured many times but almost every stylist in the salon. They're very consultative. You even get a head massage!
I feel like a new woman whenever I leave the salon.
Keep up the great work.

by Amanda Barwick on Muse Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Hair Champions

Gotta love Muse Hair Salon at Surry Hills. As I'm from Grafton some 600klms away, so when I'm in Sydney I make a point of dropping into visit these fun loving professional hair specialists. They listen to what you want and have great advise..
The work they do is amazing... Keep up the great work team. 😍👌😍

by Anthony Finnemore on Muse Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Awesome professionals in a fun space

I love getting my hair done at muse.
The staff are friendly ,fun and professional .
My hair always looks amazing,and I walk out feeling a million dollars.
I can't recommend this salon and the staff that are working there highly enough.
Love it.

MD Cosmedical Solutions – Sydney CBD
128 Castlereagh Street, Sydney

MD Cosmedical Solutions Clinic is one of the most prestigious and professional cosmetic surgery and laser clinics worldwide offering a comprehensive range of the latest, most advanced, highly sophisticated,  

MD Cosmedical Solutions - Sydney CBD
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Barney Martin Hair Salon – Surry Hills
399 Riley Street, Sydney

Barney Martin Hair Salon is internationally known and has a reputation for producing beautiful hair and individual styles. Located in a leafy tree lined street in Surry Hills,  

Barney Martin Hair Salon - Surry Hills
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Gorgeous Salon – Leichhardt
328 Norton Street, Sydney

Gorgeous Salon opened in 2004, is spread over 2 floors, and prides itself on offering polished, personable and high quality services.  

Gorgeous Salon - Leichhardt
Average rating:  
 3 reviews
by Nicky on Gorgeous Salon - Leichhardt
Great Hair Colouring

I was recommended to give you guys a try after my old hairdresser keeped messing my hair up. I should have left the old salon for you guys years ago. Amazing results. I highly recommend Gorgeous Salon to anyone looking for a new salon in Sydney. I will see you next time. Thanks.

by Evan on Gorgeous Salon - Leichhardt
Nice hair cut

Thanks team, great service and a good cut.

by JO on Gorgeous Salon - Leichhardt
Thanks Girls

Thanks girls i came looking well below par. Now i look great.

